Rory Feek Marks 15th Wedding Anniversary to Late Wife Joey in the Sweetest Way

Country singer and songwriter, Rory Feek paid heartfelt tribute on Thursday to his late wife on what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary.

While it has been a year since the death of Joey, Feek is keeping her memory alive by celebrating her life in every way he can.

Earlier this week, Feek took to social media to share a snap of what would have been country duo, Joey+Rory’s 15th wedding anniversary. In the sweet photograph shared to Facebook and Instagram, Feek captioned the image with poignant thoughts that brought life to a special moment the two shared.

“…taking a ride down memory lane in the Olds,” he captioned. In the social media post, Feek shares a picture of the couple’s vintage car parked on a Tennessee street.

“This is the place where Joey and I first met,” he continued. “And we were married here 15 years ago today. Happy anniversary my love.”

With fans getting emotional over the heartwarming message, it was one that was too sweet for words with many expressing their love and appreciation for the walk down memory lane.

