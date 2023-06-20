Rock Legend Has 'Come to Terms' With Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Five months after he announced his split from his wife of 22 years, Oasis singer Noel Gallagher has "come to terms" with his divorce. Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald announced they were getting a divorce in January this year, with the musician recently crediting his work on his latest album for helping him work through the turbulent time in his life.

Gallagher opened up about his and MacDonald's split when speaking to The Sun about his upcoming album. The musician told the outlet that he tends to "jump" on events in his personal life that he could "articulate," which he believes helps him produce "better art." For his most recent album, this happens to be his divorce.

"Divorce is a long, drawn-out process, so it affects the mood of the album, for sure," Gallagher told the outlet, according to Sky News. "When you're an artist you write about what you know, and I don't really have much to say about life in general, as I don't really give a f- about most things I see on the news. So when things happen in your life that you can articulate, I tend to jump on them, and it makes for better art and it helps you come to terms with it."

Gallagher and MacDonald first met at Ibiza club Space in 2000. Although they briefly split two years into their relationship, they later reunited and went on to tie the knot at the Lime Wood Hotel in Hampshire in 2011. Together, they welcomed two children. After 22 years of marriage, however, they announced in January that they would be getting a divorce.

"Noel and Sara will continue to look after their children who remain the priority," a representative for the former couple told the Mirror at the time. "They ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time."

Amid the split, Gallagher shared during an appearance on a podcast with Matt Morgan earlier this month that he has "found myself daydreaming about the future recently," the musician adding that he has "a challenging personal issue to deal with at the minute." Gallagher told Morgan, "I find myself not worrying into the future of what is my life going to look like a year from now. That takes up most of my waking thoughts at the minute." He continued, "I'm not really used to that. I'm used to just being in the moment and everything being stable where it's a little bit turbulent at the moment." He said that he believes "life is a series of choices. You instinctively make good ones and I try to avoid the bad ones."