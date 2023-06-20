Why Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera Almost Got Married Just to Divorce Immediately

Actor Michael Cera just confirmed the story that he almost married actress Aubrey Plaza, adding that their plan was to divorce immediately. Cera has a big year ahead of him and he discussed it all in a new profile interview with Rolling Stone. That includes his history with Plaza, which remains somewhat mysterious to this day.

Plaza revealed to the public that she and Cera had dated during a 2016 interview on RuPaul's podcast. She said that she and Cera dated for about a year and a half after filming Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and that they remained close friends afterward. At the time she said that they fell for each other on a prolonged road trip, and this week Cera added the detail that they even talked about getting married. As they were passing through Las Vegas, the two came very close to tying the knot.

"Well, we were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," Cera said when asked about this episode in his life. "Like, something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other 'my ex-husband' and 'my ex-wife' at like... 20."

Cera laughed at the memory of this youthful prank, which matches the hijinks of their characters on screen as well. Cera spoke very highly of Plaza and applauded her recent performances as well as her hard work behind the scenes over the last few years. Plaza has been equally complimentary toward Cera – when she revealed their romantic past to RuPaul, she was affectionate in a teasing sort of way.

"He's a very special – I mean, we love each other," Plaza said at the time. "We're still really good friends. He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language... He's one of the funniest people I know."

The very next year after her tryst with Cera, Plaza began dating writer and director Jeff Baena. The two are now married and they work together often. Meanwhile, Cera generally keeps his personal life to himself as much as possible, but last March he confirmed that he is married to a woman named Nadine and that the two had a baby in the fall of 2021. He told Entertainment Tonight that he has a son and he is very excited to become a parent.

Cera has several big projects coming out this year including his recent cameo in Black Mirror and the upcoming movies The Adults, Barbie and Scott Pilgrim the Anime. The actor discussed all of that and more in his full-length interview with Rolling Stone.