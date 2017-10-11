Robert Pattinson Reportedly Splits From FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have reportedly called it quits.

The couple began dating back in September 2014 and allegedly got engaged just seven months later. Since then, the two have refused to confirm or deny the reports.

The Twilight star has reportedly ended their relationship as he “grew tired” by the fact they had been “drifting apart.”

A source close to the couple told The Sun, “In recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.

“Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Pattinson and Twigs have not been photographed together since May 2017. Last month, Twigs was spotted without her engagement ring at a fashion show in London.

In July, Pattinson said during an interview with Howard Stern that he was “kind of engaged” to his girlfriend.

“You’re engaged, right?” Stern said, to which the actor replied, “Yeah, kind of.”

“Kind of?” Stern asked. “You’re one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective.”

Pattinson went on to say, “It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to (be more open), but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.”

A source told E! News in August that the couple was not as strong as they used to be. “He is technically still FKA twigs, but it doesn’t seem like it will last.”

“They were serious at one point, but not anymore,” the source said. “The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out.”