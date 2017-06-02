Rob Kardashian Reacts to Rumors He’s Dating ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Mehgan James

Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017

Rob Kardashian has finally spoken out about those dating rumors.

The 30-year-old reality star has recently been linked to former Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives LA cast member Mehgan James and now Kardashian has outright denied that information.

He took to Twitter Thursday night, writing, “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

And to further get the point across, James retweeted Kardashian’s message.

It’s understandable that Kardashian hasn’t found a relationship as of yet as he and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended their yearlong relationship earlier this year.

After months of ups and downs, including screaming matches, therapy sessions, a paternity test and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, Kardashian and Chyna’s romance came to an end in February.

Despite their split earlier this year, the exes appear to be amicable. On Tuesday, Kardashian penned a heartwarming tribute to his ex-fiancée on Instagram, in which he referred to Chyna as “the woman I love.”

