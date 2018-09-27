‘Riverdale’ Star Jordan Connor Is Engaged

Riverdale actor Jordan Connor is engaged to longtime girlfriend Jinjara Mitchell.

Connor, who plays Southside serpent Sweet Pea on the popular CW series, shared news of the engagement with an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that he popped the question during a sunset stroll on the beach on Saturday, Sept. 22.

“The most important question I’ve ever asked… also the easiest! Jinjara Mitchell, you are my best friend and the love of my life. Let’s get married!! 09/22/2018,” Conner captioned a series of images of the proposal. “Thank you to my amazing brother @brad.yuen and sister @nicoleyuenn for snapping these beautiful photos!”

The bride-to-be also took to the social media platform to make the announcement.

“Yes, yes, YES! All the best days of my life so far have been with you, Jordan. September 22, 2018 is another one of those days,” she wrote. “You are my best friend and the love of my life. Spending a lifetime with you sounds like the most fun adventure I can imagine. Let’s do this!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Connor got down on one knee and proposed to Mitchell at the Pacific Sands Beach Resort in Tofino, British Columbia, presenting his now fiancé with a diamond ring by Cavalier Gastown.

Following the announcement, Connor’s Riverdale co-stars congratulated the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.

“Beyond happy for both of you,” Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica lodge on the CW series, wrote. “Congrats lovers!”

“So happy for the both of you!!!!!!! Congrats you love birds,” Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan commented.

Prepping for a wedding is not the only exciting thing just around the corner for Connor, who is also gearing up for the season three premiere of Riverdale on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The highly anticipated third season of the series, which will feature a wedding of its own and is based on the Archie comics, will be a “dark” mystery “completely different” from that of the second season, according to Morgan.

“The storyline is really interesting, it’s a completely different mystery than season two,” Morgan teased. “It’s very dark, but I like it. It’s my vibe.”

The third season will also delve into Archie’s past and “weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime.”

Riverdale kicks off its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 10 on The CW.