‘Riverdale’ Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming the Royal Baby Archie

Riverdale fans are stoked about the royal baby’s name and so is the cast and crew!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their newborn on Monday May 6 and announced his name on Wednesday as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The show’s Twitter handle took to social media in Wednesday to show off their excitement.

Proud to be Archie. 👶👑 #Riverdale is new TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/2G1hXB4c6d — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 8, 2019

Not everyone is a fan though. In fact, there’s a lot of mixed opinions. But, whether people like the name or not, it potentially pays tribute to the late Princess Diana and most — if not all — seem to be on board with that.

Although it’s a cool thought to think that the royal baby was named after a TV character, it’s probably safe to say that he wasn’t.

The name Archibald has several different meanings. In Scotland, it means “true and bold,” but in Germany it means “truly brave.” The moniker could also be a tribute to Princess Diana because one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

Harrison means “son of Harry,” which seems to be an obvious nod to Archie’s dad Prince Harry. As for Mountbatten-Windsor, that part of his name is a combination of the Queen’s surname and Prince Philip’s adopted surname and is also given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a royal title.

Archie does not currently hold a royal title like Royal Highness or Prince because Meghan Markle and Harry chose to opt out on that. He will, however, become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King.

It wasn’t until 2012 that all of the royal kids were entitled to a royal title after Queen Elizabeth changed the rules herself. Back in 1917, King George V’s decree stated that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son was entitled to be a prince — which would mean that only Prince William’s son Prince George, 5, would have a title — but the Queen stepped in and tweaked that, so now all of their kids have royal titles.

After the news formally broke, both Markle and Harry couldn’t help but to gush over their firstborn child in interviews with the press.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Markle stated.

“He’s just a dream,” Markle explained in the same interview. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Harry was the first to speak publicly out of the two and he was so excited, he even expressed gratitude towards the horses who were lingering behind him during the press interview.