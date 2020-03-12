Rita Wilson’s Fans Flock to Her Latest Photo With Well Wishes After She and Tom Hanks Are Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Shortly after it was revealed that both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the coronavirus, fans across the world reacted to the news with shock and an even greater deal of love. In response to one of Wilson’s recent Instagram posts, fans have already flocked to the comments section in order to send positive thoughts her way.

“Feel better! Sending love,” one fan commented on the post, which featured Wilson’s performance on the Australian Today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So sorry you and Tom are not Well Coranavirus not good at all. Here’s to a Speedy recovery xxx Bless,” another fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

“Love you Rita. Be healthy. Be safe. We love you and time,” yet another fan shared in the comments section, adding a pink heart emoji to their message.

“Y’all better get better. BETTER GET BETTER,” one fan wrote, adding their own hashtag, “#NotTodayCoronavirus.”

“Please take care of yourself and heal quickly,” another Instagram user added.

Wilson’s fans flocked to her Instagram post shortly after Hanks explained on his own Instagram account that he and his wife had been diagnosed with the virus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks explained (the couple were in the country for pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, per Deadline). “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

“Take care of yourselves!” the famous actor concluded his post. “Hanx!”

Hanks’s post has garnered plenty of reactions from fans, as well.

“Thank you for sharing maybe this will encourage others to take the pandemic seriously,” one fan commented on his post about the ongoing crisis, which was recently deemed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. “Be well and speedy recovery.”