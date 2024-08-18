Police Called to YG and Saweetie's Home Amid Heated Argument

Rappers YG and Saweetie reportedly had a run-in with the police last week during a heated argument. Sources close to the police department told TMZ that they were called by a neighbor in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Aug. 10. They separated the couple but as far as we know, no one was hurt or arrested.

Police reportedly found YG and Saweetie in a heated argument, but were able to get a coherent story from them once they were separated and calmed down. Both said that there had been no physical contact, only harsh words. They waited for the couple to calm down before leaving, and asked them to be considerate of their neighbors. Police filed a noncriminal report of the incident to get it on record, but did not charge anyone with any crimes.

The insider did not have much detail on the incident, saying that YG and Saweetie were arguing over a cell phone or something related to their cell phones. The couple have been together since March of 2023 and it's not clear if they are living together, but their relationship has caught the attention of fans, meaning it is definitely now tied to their careers.

Saweetie and YG were first spotted getting familiar with each other last March at YG's "all-red" themed birthday party. The exclusive event drew some of the biggest acts in the rap music industry, so it was no surprise that Saweetie was in attendance. However, fans began to wonder if there was a deeper connection between these two, and their suspicions were confirmed the very next month at Coachella. A viral video showed Saweetie trying to hide her identity while getting close with YG, but fans figured it out.

The two have been together a lot since then, and have gradually warmed up to the attention from fans. They toured together from September through November, then stepped out for a flashy date night when they returned home. After that, the two seemed to focus on work for a while, but fans saw them back together in March of this year at Rolling Loud. Not only did YG invite Saweetie on stage with him – he professed his love for her before the massive crowd.

Right now, fans can only speculate about where things stand based on this new report and other context clues on social media. Saweetie and YG have not commented publicly on reports of their visit from police.