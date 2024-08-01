Reese Witherspoon Spotted out on Possible Date in Wake of Her Divorce

Is Reese Witherspoon moving on after her split from Jim Toth? According to a recent report from Daily Mail, she may be. The Sweet Home Alabama staple was spotted with private equity financier, Oliver Haarmann, in New York City. the outing comes a year after her divorce from Toth was finalized.

DailyMail.com can notes that Witherspoon has been seen out several dates with Haarman, 56. They were previously seen on arriving at a heliport together before heading to an apartment building. Haarmann is a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm. The date comes after sources told Us Weekly that the actress was open to love again earlier this year.

"Reese hasn't been out on too many dates, but she's been set up with a few friends of friends," a source exclusively said in Janueary 2024, adding she was "taking things very slowly."

A second insider says Witherspoon was "excited" about love. Dating again seemed "surreal" for Witherspoon to get back out there after nearly 12 years of marriage. She and Toth announced their split two days after what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

"In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," the source tells Us, adding "for now, there's no pressure" for Witherspoon to date seriously.

Witherspoon was previously married to her Cruel Intentions co-star, Ryan Phillippe, whom she shares two children with. The two reportedly split due to infidelity. They wed in 1999 before they split in 2006.

Soon after their split, Phillippe told W magazine that the divorce was "the darkest, saddest place I've ever been." He added, "There were a good four or five months of not being able to get out of bed. It was the worst time of my life."