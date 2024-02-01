Interesting Update on Reese Witherspoon's Love Life Surfaces

Reese Witherspoon has stepped back into the dating world after she divorced Jim Toth. "Reese hasn't been out on too many dates, but she's been set up with a few friends of friends," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the actress is "taking things very slowly."

A second insider told the outlet Witherspoon, 47, had expressed interest in another relationship following her split from Toth, 53, in 2023. The actor, however, finds venturing out after nearly 12 years of marriage "surreal."

"In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," the source said, explaining that the actress isn't under any pressure to date right now. According to the insider, as Witherspoon approaches the one-year anniversary of her divorce, she has a "very relaxed attitude" toward romance.

On the eve of their 12th wedding anniversary, Witherspoon and Toth announced their separation in March 2023. Tennessee, the ex-couple's son, was born in September 2012.

"We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint Instagram post. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

While Witherspoon and Toth's breakup may have surprised some, a source told Us at the time it had been "brewing for some time." An insider noted that the pair had a "very healthy relationship and a lot of great times" prior to calling it quits. However, as with many couples, the pair eventually grew apart.

According to a separate source who spoke to Us in March 2023, "no one is blaming the other" for the divorce. "Reese and Jim say they're parting as friends and will continue to coparent," the insider said.

According to court documents, the ex-spouses agreed to equal shared custody of Tennessee when they settled their divorce in August 2023. Due to the fact that both Witherspoon and Toth earn over $100,000 per year, they also agreed not to pay child support or spousal support.

It was months ago when rumors began circulating that Witherspoon and Kevin Costner were dating. The actress has since broken her silence and refuted the claims. In a statement to Page Six in November 2023, a spokesperson for Witherspoon said, "This story is completely fabricated and not true."