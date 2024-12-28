Two of WWE’s up-and-coming wrestlers just got engaged (in real life — not in a storyline). Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are officially set to tie the knot after a Thursday night proposal. Grace (real name Bianca Carelli) shared the news via Instagram, revealing that Stacks (real name Mitchell Lavalley) proposed in front of Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower.

“Yes to forever,” Grace wrote on Instagram. “Last night was so perfect, and I am so in love. [heart emoji] Excited to share… we are engaged!!!!!!!! Woooohoooo!!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The WWE Superstars’ peers were ecstatic to see the news, with “Michin” Mia Yim, Maxxine Dupri, The Final Testament’s Scarlett, Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker and Kiana James among those sending their congratulations.

About Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Both Grace and Stacks appear on WWE NXT, the sports entertainment company’s CW show that showcases young talents signed to the company. Stacks is a member of the mob-like stable The D’Angelo Family; he is a two-time former NXT tag team champion with stable leader Tony D’Angelo.

WWE Superstars Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (L) and Arianna Grace (R) (Credit: Instagram/ariannagrace_wwe)

Grace is the self-proclaimed “Miss NXT,” a detail of her hilarious pageant queen character. She is the real-life daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli). The father-daughter duo have appeared on-screen together in on TNA Wrestling’s TV program TNA iMPACT!.