WATCH: ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Luann de Lesseps Confronts Her Fiancé

During the upcoming season finale of The Real Housewives of New York, fans of the show will finally be able to see the explosive confrontation between Luann de Lesseps and her fiancé, Tom D'Agostino. According to ET, the news was broken by fellow housewife, Bethany Frankel.

During the episode, it seems as though de Lesseps is shown proof of D'Agostino's cheating by Frankel during a girl's trip to Florida. D'Agostino was caught kissing another woman. This incident happened shortly after the two got engaged.

"How could you do this to me?" De Lesseps yells into the phone during the clip of the show. "At The Regency, in front of everybody! The whole town knows about it now!"

Since revealing the news to her friend, Frankel hasn't had much contact with de Lesseps. She said that she has been trying to get in touch with the Countess, but with no avail. Frankel admits that she believes that de Lesseps sees her as the "devil."

"I think that Luann and people are more focused on how I used the information versus the fact that the information itself existed," Frankel said.

As of today, de Lesseps and D'Agostino are still engaged and planning their wedding.