Ray J Files to Dismiss Divorce From Wife Princess Love — Again

Ray J is calling off his divorce from Princess Love yet again. The "Sexy Can I" singer, 42, was granted a dismissal from his divorce Wednesday after previously filing to split from his wife, 38, back in October 2021 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The relationship update comes just two months after Ray J posted on Instagram about reconciling with his wife.

"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH," Ray J wrote on Jan. 17 alongside a preview of the Las Vegas hotel he was staying at. "I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!" Just a week ago, Ray J showed once again his dedication to his kids, posting a video of his two kids with Princess Love – son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 4 – dancing. "I LOVE MY KIDZ!!! EPIK AND MELODY!!! MY LIFE!!! – MY KIDZ TURNT UP!!!" he captioned the video.

Ray J also praised Princess Love over the holidays as she decorated two trees for their children. "Just wanna tell you @princesslove – you really did a great job decorating these Xmas trees all by yourself – no help at all!!! – so proud of you!" he captioned a video of the trees. "Just AMAZING!! Love you!!! The KIDS LOVE THEM!!!!

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2016, but have had a series of ups and downs since then, filing for and calling off divorce multiple times. In November 2019, Princess Love claimed she would file for divorce after accusing her husband of leaving her and their daughter "stranded" in Vegas, despite his repeated denial. In May 2020, Princess Love officially filed for divorce four months after welcoming her second child with Ray J but would go on to ask for a dismissal of the filing just two months later.

In August 2020, it seemed that the couple had reconciled after Ray J posted a tribute to his wife on social media, but he then filed for divorce a month later in September 2020. In March 2021, Ray J called off his divorce filing but then filed once again in October of the same year.