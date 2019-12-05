Ray J Photographed Wearing Wedding Ring But Says Wife Princess Love ‘Is Still Mad’ at Him

Ray J is cooling down rumors about he and wife Princess Love by setting the record straight once and for all. The rapper is now confirming that he and Love are still together, although she’s still upset with him after she accused him of leaving her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas. Following the incident, Love threatened to file for divorce.

“Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby, and I’m sorry for all the things that happened,” he told PEOPLE. “We cool now and we’ll work it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand,” he continued. “Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we’re good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something.”

What fueled rumors even more was after she claimed she would be filing for divorce, the 38-year-old was photographed without his wedding ring on while at the Los Angeles airport. However, he does have an explanation for that though: “I was going through the airport, my hands needed some lotion, so they got me without it.”

However, he does have a tattoo of a ring underneath, to symbolize his love for his wife of three years. Despite their differences, the couple is preparing for baby number two. They already share their 19-month-old daughter Melody Love, but are planning for their second which is due in January 2020. On top of that, following their heated argument, the rapper says he’s now focusing on repairing his marriage.

“I just wanna make sure that they’re okay,” he said before adding that he never wants to go back to Vegas, even saying he should be banned from that city. “Even though the ups and downs, we’re still together and we’re still listening to each other and being parents.”

“We were able to spend Thanksgiving together and we’ve been on a day to day [basis],” he continued. “We still parents, we still love Melody, we still got a baby on the way, so we’re working through it.”

The two were in Vegas attending the Soul Train Awards when Love took to Instagram Live to declare, “I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I am done.”

According to HollywoodLife, she explained that they were fighting for weeks prior to the event after she found out her husband had a second phone used for “entertaining some women” but during their trip to Vegas, that’s when she felt she was done after he left her “stranded.”