Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.

For her walk down the aisle, Freud, who launched a pop music career using the name Tiarlie, wore a stunning lace a-line dress with a lace bodice and sweetheart neckline. She styled her hair into a half-up, half-down 'do, with some of her hair shaped into space buns on top of her head. For her makeup, Freud opted for a heavy eye with clear, fresh skin, and a natural pink lip. She arrived at the venue in style, arriving in a Bentley Continental convertible. Her groom, meanwhile, wore a dark blue three-piece suit, a red shirt, and oxblood shoes.

Lukey Storey and Freud said "I do" in front of an audience that included her grandfather, Murdoch, and her mother, businesswoman Elisabeth Murdoch, and her third husband, artist Keith Tyson, and Freud's father, PR guru Matthew Freud. Freud's uncle James, Sarah Murdoch, wife of media mogul Lachlan, were also in attendance. James was joined by his wife Kathryn and their three children.

After the 50-minute service guests were driven to a lavish reception on Elisabeth's estate nearby. Although details of the reception are unclear, the Daily Mail reported that prior to the July 2 nuptials, residents of the quiet village received hand-delivered letters advising them that there would be a "sizeable" wedding reception with party music. At the time, one local joked, "They unfortunately forgot to include an invitation for us to go along. But at least they let us know and we can close the windows."

The couple's marriage came after Lukey Storey dropped to one knee and popped the question in July 2021 three years after he and Freud met at members' club Laylow in west London. The couple confirmed the news to Tatler, Freud revealing, "he proposed on [Greek island] Santorini while we were watching the sunset over our anniversary dinner. It was beautiful." The following month, the couple celebrated their engagement with family and friends, with Freud sharing in an Instagram post, "a massive thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate our engagement!!" She called the celebrations "a beautiful night."