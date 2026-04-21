Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Files for Divorce

After years of separation and legal issues, Kimora Lee Simmons’ estranged husband TIm Leisnner has officially filed for divorce. TMZ reports the fashion mogul and businessman have been separated since at least 2022.

He filed documents in February in Los Angeles seeking a divorce. Leisnner cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

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The former couple share one son together, 11-year-old Wolfe Lee Leissner. The former Chanel runway model has four other children, two of whom are with hip hop mogul Russell Simmons. The news comes after Lee Simmons announced she’s going to only go by her maiden last name, Lee.

In the documents, Leissner is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their son. He also wants spousal support.

Leissner and Lee Simmons wed in March 2014. In 2022, he admitted in court to faking divorce documents in order to marry Lee Simmons while he was still married to his then-wife, Judy Chan.

“I photoshopped the divorce document,” Leissner told the jury of his wedding with the Baby Phat owner. When prosecutors asked Leissner if Chan knew of this, he replied that she was upset and even refused to help him put a $900,000 down payment on a house in Los Angeles for him and Lee Simmons.

“Judy did not want to make any transfers related to my new family life in Los Angeles,” Leissner testified. From there, he tried to get Chan to transfer him the money by claiming that it was for Malaysian financier Jho Low, the fugitive who is wanted for his alleged role in masterminding the 1MDB scheme, he claimed. “It didn’t work,” Leissner testified. “I think she did some research on the Internet and found out I was trying to buy this house.”

Leissner was accused of and convicted of stealing millions from the 1MDB sovereign development fund. With the funds, he funded a lavish personal life. During his testimony, he also admitted that he personally kept $60 million in bribes and then kept another $80 million that his accomplice asked him to “hold” in an off-shore shell company.Throughout his marriages, Leissner testified to having multiple affairs, including one with a lover who blackmailed him in order to get him to pay for a $10 million mansion.

Lee Simmons said on her E! Reality series Back In the Fab Lane that she’s a single mother of all of her children with minimal to no involvement from their fathers.