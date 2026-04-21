‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Sparks Breakup Speculation

Season 10 Love Is Blind couple Bri McNees and Connor Spies have reportedly split, according to a new report from Cosmopolitan. An insider wrote in a social media post, “I have it on good authority that Bri and Connor from Love Is Blind are broken up but have been keeping it quiet for a few weeks.”

McNees and Spies had ups and downs on the show, mainly due to McKnees not being able to get over her connection to Chris in the pods. Chris was seen on several occasions flirting with McKnees and questioning her connection to Spies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McKnees revealed to Spies ahead of their wedding day that she wasn’t ready to walk down the aisle. They split for some time, and at the reunion confirmed they reconciled and were living near one another. She also apologized for her poor judgement and interactions with Chris.

As recently as last month, the two noted they were still together. “We are still together actually,” Connor said at the time. “It just kind of lived life as, like, it was almost like a new chapter of, ‘Okay, we did one of the craziest things. Let’s see how life looks just on a normal day-to-day basis.’”

She added: “[I see us making it] to the altar,” she said. “I’m, like, ‘We will be in it til death do us part.’ I love this man.” At the reunion, she thanked Spies for his understanding and loving her through her not so good moments.

The two have been spending a lot of time with cast members and posting pictures to social media, without each other. This is causing further speculation that they split.Regarding their split, the Reality Receipts podcast also confirmed their split by speaking to a source close to the situation. Neither have spoken out about their alleged split as of yet.