Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Officially Marry After 6 Years Together

After six years together, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons can officially call themselves husband and wife. The couple, who shared the screen in Fargo season two and last year's Oscar favorite The Power of the Dog. According to Us Weekly, a representative for the actress confirmed that the couple indeed got married on Friday, July, 8.

Dunst and Plemons have been together since around May 2016, after the pair were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. The Friday Night Lights actor had also praised his co-star a year prior during a PaleyFest panel on Fargo. "It was a gift," Plemons said. "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person. We're both actors that just ... have fun with the material."

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2018, with their second coming in August 2019. Both are boys, Ennis and James, but the marriage plans were in motion before Dunst gave birth. She talked about her wedding plans a bit during a 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"It's good. It's so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board," Dunst says. "And because we created it together from the beginning it's a really nice thing to do together. It's going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time."

According to Page Six, the nuptials came a weekend prior while the couple were in the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The location is best known for inspiring James Bond's creator Ian Fleming and where Sting wrote "Every Breath You Take."

Page Six also adds that the couple may be officially married now, they've called themselves husband and wife for a longer time. Back in February, while still on the promotional tour for The Power of the Dog, Dunst explained why she was OK holding off on the wedding ceremony a bit, also confirming that the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the long delay for their ceremony.

"We have to get married at this point," Dunst told the outlet at the time. "It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody." Hard to think there's a more fun place to have a wedding than Jamaica. Congrats to the couple for officially tying the knot.