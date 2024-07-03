Rapper Addresses Cheating Allegations Amid Divorce Fears: Yung Joc Speaks Out

Yung Joc is known for cheating just as much as he is a rapper and radio personality. Despite his indiscretions, his wife, attorney Kendra Robinson, walked down the aisle in a televised wedding, even after he had a child during their relationship. The two wed in 2021, but the road has remained rocky, and Kendra hasn't felt secure in her husband's fidelity. Divorce and breakups have been thrown around since they wed, and recently, it appears it may have been near again.

In a recent episode of Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Show, Joc addressed rumors of being unfaithful to his wife. According to Atlanta Black Star, a video of him speaking with a woman in appears to be a compromising position went viral, and his wife caught wind of the video. The footage shows Joc standing close to a woman in white and seemingly touching her. He later claimed he was trying to calm down an argument between singer and reality star, Tamar Braxton, and another woman. But the video caused a stir in Joc's home.

On the radio show, Joc poured his heart out. "I couldn't even sleep last night," he said. "I woke my wife up and said, 'Hey, let me [talk to you] before you wake up in the morning and see any of this.'"

Joc then shared a text he received from his wife, who messaged him and her mom after seeing the footage. "I'm divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I'm done," she wrote, per Joc. "That's what I'm dealing with in real life," he said.

While speaking with SUAVV Magazine, Kendra was honest about not wanting their children to follow in Joc's footsteps in terms of being a cheater. "Everybody ain't did what you done did," she said. "Your life is not normal. It ain't no model that I want Amir to follow, Amoni to follow, Cadence to follow. … And I don't think their mothers would either….I would not want them to have as many children and I would not want them to have all these different situations. That's not something I would want for them."

In an interview on The Culture Club Uncensored, Joc later confirmed he understood his wife's position. "Now I understood what my wife was saying to me," he said. "She was just saying, you know, 'You done some things in your life that even you wish that you could go back and undo, or maybe if you could go back, you wouldn't have done it.' You know, maybe the way I treated some women."