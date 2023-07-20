'Ted Lasso' Star Engaged

An actor from the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is about to be a married man. Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on Ted Lasso, announced he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shannon Nelson. The post features Nelson showing off the engagement ring, and Hunt captioned, "The majestic [Nelson], so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes.'"

Nelson also announced the news on her Instagram account. "We are a family," she wrote. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

As mentioned by PopSugar, Hunt and Nelson have kept their relationship private. It's not clear how long they have been together, but the couple share a two-year-son named Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt. When the Season 3 (and possibly series ) finale aired at the end of May, Nelson went to Instagram to post photos of the family on-set.

"Our family is so grateful for every part of this Ted Lasso adventure. To say dreams came true during the course of this show is a gross understatement," Nelson wrote. "Lasso Baby (No. 2) will always know a world with Ted and his friends in it and that is a fine, fine thing. Congratulations to this entire cast and crew and to all of our new friends made on this journey and everyone in Barnes and Richmond and London who welcomed us with open arms. Special love to our Beard who creates magic everywhere he goes."

Hunt, 51, played Coach Beard for all three seasons of Ted Lasso. He helped create the series with Jason Sudeikis, Joe Lawrence and Bill Kelly, and he won an Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Comedy Series. In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Hunt talked about what Ted Lasso brought to him.

"The reactions have been unexpected," he said. "The affection people have for the show is just overwhelmingly touching and wonderful. The amount of people who have spoken about what the show means to them and what it's meant for helping them with family members who are suffering, or what have you, is just incredible."