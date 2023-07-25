Rockstars Get Engaged in the Middle of Concert

Congratulations are in order for Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta. The rockstar couple is engaged after Villalta dropped to one knee and popped the question during the record release party for Strauss' new album The Call of The Void at the iconic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Thursday, July 6.

The proposal happened in front of a large crowd of fans, many of whom captured the special moment in pictures and videos later uploaded to social media. Among those to capture the proposal was Sumerian Records' Vice President & Radio Promotions vie president Mike Jakubow, who wrote on Facebook, "Nita Strauss Record Release Party .... more than that ... it turned into an engagement party! Congrats [Nita Struass] and [Josh Villalta] on everything. Such an honor to share in your amazing moments. Truly."

The happy couple also later shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, with Strauss, a touring guitarist for Demi Lovato and Alice Cooper, sharing a video of the engagement as he wrote, "FOREVER YES [Josh Villalta] !!!!! I can't wait to be your wife." The post generated plenty of congratulatory messages, with Lovato writing, "YAYYY!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! So happy for you two!!!!" Jill Powell commented, "Yay!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!! So happy for you guys!!!!"

Strauss and Villalta met in 2011 in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood after being introduced by current Yamaha marketing manager Mike Taft, according to Blabbermouth. In a January 2021 anniversary post, Strauss gushed about her boyfriend, who she said is "strong, brilliant, creative, brave, and he makes me laugh... But maybe more importantly- he protects me and our little family at all costs. He pushes me even when I don't want to be pushed, and every time it makes me better. I love to watch his amazing ideas come to life, whether I'm the one executing them or he is."

The exciting relationship update came amid the release of Strauss' new album The Call of the Void. The album features a number of rock vocalists, including David Draiman, Lzzy Hale, Dorothy, Anders Friden, Alissa White-Gluz, Chris Motionless and Lilith Czar, as well as Strauss' longtime bandmate Alice Cooper. Strauss told Blabbermouth that her fiancé si currently working on an "incredible" album.