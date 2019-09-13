Rachel Zoe Defends Son’s Hair Against Mom Shaming Trolls: ‘It’s Not Like I’m Torturing Him’

The Rachel Zoe Project star Rachel Zoe defended her son Kaius Jagger’s long, curly hair against trolls who frequently criticize her for her son’s hair choices. Zoe said her son thinks he has “cool surfer hair” and is not torturing him. The designer told PEOPLE she “can’t [wrap] her head around” the idea of using social media just to criticize someone else’s kinds and parenting style.

“For the record, my son thinks he has cool surfer hair,” Zoe, 48, told the magazine. “At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m torturing him. He loves his hair. He thinks it’s cool.”

Zoe often shares photos of sons Kaius, 5, and Skyler Morris, 8. Both sons wear their hear shoulder-length and they have been the target of negative comments from Instagram users.

“A few days ago, someone said something [on Instagram] like, ‘You know, Rachel, I think at this point your kids are old enough to where they’re going to start being made fun of for their long hair. You should really cut it and be nice to your sons,’” Zoe said. “I responded with, ‘Please unfollow me.’”

The Zoe Report founder said she thinks anyone who uses their time to “insult someone’s child is pretty much a horrific human being.”

While some celebrities have taken extra effort to shield their children from negativity by not showing them on social media at all, Zoe said doing that would mean not sharing a big part of her world with followers.

“My kids and my work are my life,” Zoe, who has been married to Rodger Beman since 1998, told PEOPLE. “If you don’t see my kids, I’m not sharing a huge part of my life with my followers. I’m pretty obsessed with them.”

Zoe’s comments on her children come as she launches another collaboration with Pottery Barn, the Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Kids and Teen collections. It is her first home collection collaboration with the retailer.

“No matter what age, I really like the feeling of walking into your room and feeling calm and feeling kind of like you’re in a dream setting,” the former Bravo reality star said. “I really tried to create what I would’ve liked when I was that age. The execution of what I envisioned was really just incredible from start to finish.”

In an interview with Forbes, Zoe called home decorating “a natural extension of my process as a designer and stylist, and I truly enjoy doing it.”

“Your home should be a representation of who you are and your personality should shine through the different fabrics, textures and furniture you choose,” she added.

Zoe starred on her own Bravo reality series, The Rachel Zoe Project. The show ran five seasons, from 2008 to 2013.

