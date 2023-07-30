See 'Quiet Place' Couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's $6M Hollywood Mansion

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski overhauled a home in the Hollywood Hills only to find that they spent most of their time in New York City and the U.K. The celebrity couple sold the house in 2016, and earlier this year it went back on the market again. Thanks to listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can tour the mansion for themselves.

Krasinski and Blunt married in 2010 and had their daughters in 2014 and 2016. Of course, their family life has been shaped by work on blockbuster movies and TV shows – most notably A Quiet Place where they worked together. They reportedly spend most of their time in Brooklyn, New York, with visits to Blunt's home in the U.K. as well. Although they spent plenty of money refitting their house in the Hollywood Hills, they found that they didn't spend enough time there to justify keeping the property.

The house is positioned in the midst of celebrity splendor on a private cul-de-sac off of Mulholland Drive in L.A. on a lot of just over one-third of an acre. Originally built in 1965, it has a total of 3,657 square feet of living space including four bedrooms. Like many L.A. homes, it also has grand amenities outside, including a patio with views of the city skyline and the nearby mountains, not to mention a fountain and a saltwater pool.

Inside, the house is a modern marvel that speaks to Blunt and Krasinski's success. The duo reportedly bought the house for $2.57 million in 2014 and sold it for $3.5 million in 2016. When it went for sale recently it was listed for a whopping $6 million. Here's a look inside the home.