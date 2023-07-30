See 'Quiet Place' Couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's $6M Hollywood Mansion
The couple sold their Hollywood home in 2016, finding they spent most of their time in New York City.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski overhauled a home in the Hollywood Hills only to find that they spent most of their time in New York City and the U.K. The celebrity couple sold the house in 2016, and earlier this year it went back on the market again. Thanks to listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can tour the mansion for themselves.
Krasinski and Blunt married in 2010 and had their daughters in 2014 and 2016. Of course, their family life has been shaped by work on blockbuster movies and TV shows – most notably A Quiet Place where they worked together. They reportedly spend most of their time in Brooklyn, New York, with visits to Blunt's home in the U.K. as well. Although they spent plenty of money refitting their house in the Hollywood Hills, they found that they didn't spend enough time there to justify keeping the property.
The house is positioned in the midst of celebrity splendor on a private cul-de-sac off of Mulholland Drive in L.A. on a lot of just over one-third of an acre. Originally built in 1965, it has a total of 3,657 square feet of living space including four bedrooms. Like many L.A. homes, it also has grand amenities outside, including a patio with views of the city skyline and the nearby mountains, not to mention a fountain and a saltwater pool.
Inside, the house is a modern marvel that speaks to Blunt and Krasinski's success. The duo reportedly bought the house for $2.57 million in 2014 and sold it for $3.5 million in 2016. When it went for sale recently it was listed for a whopping $6 million. Here's a look inside the home.
Arrival
Blunt and Krasinski's old property is filled to the brim with the house, the surrounding patio space and the lush, meticulous landscaping that makes a big impression when you first arrive. It offers sweeping views of the canyon, the mountains and Hollywood itself.prevnext
Open Concept
The house has a wide foyer and after that, guests walk into an open floorplan free-for-all. The space is wide and welcoming with exposed beams of natural wood and ample recessed lighting.prevnext
Living Room
The living room is a slightly recessed area centering around a gas fireplace. Tall glass windows make it easy to host a gathering with outdoor and indoor functions, although the motorized blinds make it easy to enclose the space on a cozy night.prevnext
Dining Room
The dining room comes with some privacy as well, but large sliding glass doors make it easy to open up.prevnext
Kitchen
The massive kitchen is fit for a professional chef – not to mention breakfast at the counter.prevnext
Primary Bedroom
The bedrooms are large enough to be counted as suites in their own right, and like the other rooms, they offer access to the outdoors.prevnext
Home Office
The listings furnished one room as a home office or study, which worked perfectly with the home's overall vibe.prevnext
Bathrooms
The bathrooms in this house are decked out – one even has a wall-mounted TV facing the shower.prevnext
Patio & Gazebo
This house takes full advantage of the L.A. climate with ample space outdoors to relax or gather with friends. The patio has some covered space along with some open space, while a gazebo across the yard provides another location to settle in.prevnext
Pool
Finally, those who step outside will find a saltwater pool with a flagstone patio on one side and a gazebo on the other. The home is apparently still for sale for $6 million, but Blunt and Krasinski are not the ones selling it.prev