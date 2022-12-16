Emily Blunt Recalls Funny Regret She Has From Her First Date With Husband John Krasinski

Emily Blunt recently opened up about the early days of her relationship with her husband John Krasinski, and she recalled a funny regret she has from their first date. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Blunt shared the story of the couple's first romantic evening out. However, it seems her attire left something to be desired.

"I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John [Krasinski] and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out," the actress explained. "It's such an awful jacket. I sit there, and I go, 'That is a terrible jacket.'" Colbert inquired if the jacket was as bad then as she finds it to be now. "It probably was, yeah, but I was blind to that, I was like 'lookin' good,'" she confessed. Blunt then joked, "He just sent me a memo saying 'Don't wear the jacket, and you'll get another date.'"

Earlier in the week, Blunt appeared on the SmartLess podcast and revealed to cohosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes some explicit advice she once got from Tom Cruise while on set of their 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow. Blunt explained that it all started because of the heavy and uncomfortable suits the pair had to wear while filming. "We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," the actress shared, then noting "there was nothing cozy about these suits."

She continued, "It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I just started to cry, just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn't know what to do." Blunt then said that she decided to be honest with her co-star. "I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry," she said. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'"

Next, she shared Cruise's advice, saying, "He literally goes – he just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p—, OK?'" Blunt then clarified that the whole moment was humorous to her. "And I did laugh, and then we got through it," she said. "But the training was intense. It was like twice a day we trained for it." She later clarified her comments, explaining that Cruise was simply joking around and she was not offended.