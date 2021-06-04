John Krasinski Said He Put His Marriage With Emily Blunt 'on the Line' in 'A Quiet Place 2' Stunt

✖

John Krasinski recently shared details about a big Quiet Place 2 stunt that involved his wife, Emily Blunt, and he joked that he put his "marriage on the line" with it. In the opening of the film, and also seen in trailers, Blunt is shown driving a speeding vehicle in reverse while a bus comes barreling toward her. During a conversation with the ReelBlend podcast, Krasinski revealed that Blunt was actually driving the car backward, really fast, and that she got the scene exactly right on the first take.

"Emily’s [stunt] is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car," the director, who also helmed the first Quiet Place film, shared. "When I was explaining to her on set all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, 'You’re going to hit this stuntman. That car’s going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, 'But not really.' And I went, 'No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That’s a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.'"

#AQuietPlace Part II is “as exciting as movies can get.” Experience it for yourself only in theatres starting May 28. Get Tickets: https://t.co/714bWnR0nd pic.twitter.com/tDe35Z8r30 — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) May 20, 2021

Krasinski went on to explain that he offered to run through the stunt with stunt actors, so Blunt could see it in action, but she opted to just in feet first. "I said to Emily, 'Do you want to run it once?' And she’s awesome. She said, 'No.' She’s like, 'Just put me in it.'"

It turned out that the first take Blunt did is the one "that’s in the movie." Krasinski added, "So that’s her really saying 'Jesus Christ' and 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' Because she had no idea. It’s like going on the best roller-coaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did."

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to be released last year, even holding its world premiere on March 8, 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused nationwide closures of theaters, which led to the film being postponed. It is now set to premiere on May 28. It will then become available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days later. Right now, Paramount+ is offering a free trial of its epic streaming service, which gives subscribers access to a mountain of entertainment that includes film franchises like Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible.