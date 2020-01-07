‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Strike a Pose in Golden Globes 2020 Photo

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel are going strong and proving so via social media. The two, who were once pretty quiet about their relationship, continue to open up more-and-more to their fans about their romance. Scott took to his Instagram recently to share the pair’s photo they snapped together at the 2020 Golden Globes and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

Deschanel commented on the post with a simple heart emoji, while other fans said things like, “You both look great,” and “I love you 2 together!!!” to, “Such a cute looking couple!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the first day of 2020, Scott also shared a sweet photo of the two after they rang in the new year together, captioning it with, “Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything.” The New Girl actress commented in agreement writing, “I’m the luckiest gal.”

Deschanel also posted a photo that same day but with a different camera angle and called Scott her “sweetie” in the post.

View this post on Instagram A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie! 🥳 🥰💕 A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:25pm PST

He then replied with the sweetest comment, posting, “New Years Resolution…continue being the kinda fella you deserve.”

The two started dating in September after they met on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke calling their introduction and union a “pleasant surprise.”

“I am seeing someone,” he told Us Weekly when he first broke his silence on their relationship, but did not specify exactly who he was seeing at the time. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

About a month prior, Deschanel announced her split from ex Jacob Pechenik, in a joint statement saying, “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The two share Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2, together.