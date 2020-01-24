‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Opens up About Whether He’ll ‘Elope’ With Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel are going strong and now it appears as though they’re already getting asked about their next step together. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Property Brothers star discusses whether they’re ready to move forward in their relationship and how they’ll do it. Fans might recall Scott’s brother Drew Scott had an elaborate wedding to wife Linda Phan in Italy, but the older twin admits he may not do the same thing since the bar has been raised so high.

View this post on Instagram Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything😍 A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:03am PST

“Their wedding was the most beautiful, amazing, incredible thing ever,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight about his brother’s wedding. “The bar has been raised so high. Maybe I’ll just elope!”

“No, I mean right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we’re still discovering each other,” he adds about the 40-year-old actress. “It’s the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I’ve never experienced [this] before in my life.”

It’s no secret the two lovebirds met on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke though at the time, they didn’t take notice that they were really into each other. In fact, it took producers to notice they were flirting with one another over the course of the shooting and even remove some of the segments because they were so flirtatious. However, if you ask both of them, they’ll tell you slightly different stories.

“We like to joke because we met on Carpool Karaoke and I was pretty chill and she was being super-friendly and a little flirty, [but] she’s like, ‘What are you talking about? You were super-flirty,’” he explained. “I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you were more flirty.’ The producers came back and said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut, so when you watch Carpool Karaoke, it looks like she’s a little more [flirty] but apparently if you watch the full cut, it would be me. I’m smoother in my head than I am in real life.”

The pair finally made their red carpet debut together in November, and the HGTV star says their relationship is unlike any other he’s ever had before. They enjoy entertaining each other, they laugh constantly, and that’s something they share in common. He also mentions that since he’s a romantic guy, he enjoys being the romantic one in the relationship, but that he’s never had someone give that back to him. Now, he’s finally experiencing what it’s like.

“I’ve never been with somebody who gets along as well with the people I care about,” Scott says. “Who shows me daily that she loves me and I love her in return. I love the fact that a year ago I would’ve never thought I was on this path with somebody who I’m madly in love with. It’s very exciting.”

