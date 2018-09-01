‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Honeymoon Photos

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Linda Phan shared several honeymoon photos on their Instagram pages, giving fans a look at their trip to Ecuador.

The couple chose Ecuador to help ME to WE, a social enterprise helping to create “sustainable change” by encouraging “travel that leaves a positive footprint on the planet,” according to the group’s site. ME to WE also organizes trips to India and Kenya, and the trips include meetings with locals. The goal is to provide unique travel experiences while also helping the exotic locales.

Scott and Phan previously worked with WE during a September 2017 trip to Kenya.

The newlyweds married in May during a destination wedding in Italy. However, they had to delay their honeymoon so Scott could join his brother Jonathan to film a new season of Property Brothers in Nashville.

Scroll on for a look at the honeymoon photos the couple have shared on their Instagram pages.

Lodge Lounging

The ME to WE travel packages include a stay at a lodge. This photo of Phan and Scott at their lodge is amplified by the beauty of their surroundings. “Enjoying the beauty of #Ecuador with my beautiful bride,” Scott wrote in the caption.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott recently told E! News before they went on their honeymoon. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Building a Community

The trip also included helping locals and making a positive impact. The couple shared this photo of them working with local children.

“We had our hearts set on a different sort of honeymoon — being able to immerse ourselves in the culture of #Ecuador and make a positive impact on the lives of people who live in this beautiful country is making our honeymoon dreams come true,” Scott wrote.

Be The Change

Phan shared this photo of the couple looking lovingly at each other in Ecuador. Phan simply wrote “Just [Heart Emoji]” in the caption.

The trip took the couple to the Kichwa village in the Amazon rainforests, reports PEOPLE. Thirteen families were trying to raise money to finally build bathrooms in the town.

“We were working with them, helping to make their dream a reality while we were down there,” Scott told reporters in Los Angeles this week.

Sumak Warmi

Phan shared this photo of herself with a local woman. The gallery also included a photo of the woman putting a bracelet around Scott’s arm.

“Sumak warmi (Kichwa for beautiful woman) … what’s Kichwa for fierce, smart, funny, boss lady, humble and brave? Because these women are all that and a bag of delicious plantain chips,” Phan wrote in the caption. “How incredible it was to experience a community of women and men working to build an equal present.”

Jaw-Dropping View

Phan also posted this incredible view of the Amazon. She also announced in the caption that they raised $50,000 for clean water for the families they met.

“Going through honeymoon pics and jaw dropping all over again at how beautiful this place is… and at how lovely you all are,” Phan wrote. “Together, we raised $50k to provide clean water for families! Learn more about how you’re helping change lives in my bio link. Thank you so so muchhhhhh.”

Sunlight Through Trees

The ME to WE Instagram account shared this beautiful photo of Phan and Scott walking through the Amazon rain forest. Scott said he went to Ecuador without doing extensive research so he could learn from first-hand experience.

“I didn’t know if there were going to be gigantic creatures eating me, and apparently, down there, in the water you have alligators, but the rest of it is jaguars and anacondas,” Scott said. “The rain, I didn’t know how bad that would be, and we got caught a couple of times, but overall it was amazing.”

Goal Reached

Last week, the WE Movement page posted this photo of Scott and Phan carrying clean water. The organization celebrated reaching the $50,000 goal to provide clean water for the villagers.

“We continue to be amazed by their amazing generosity, kindness & dedication to WE!” the organization wrote, praising Scott and Phan.

Celebrating a Unique Culture

Scott also shared a photo of himself with a local woman from their trip.

“During our trip with WE, Linda and I got to sit with the most incredible women in Bellavista. So grateful to hear their stories and learn about how they’ve been empowered to uplift themselves, each other and their entire communities through education and entrepreneurship,” Scott wrote. “Let’s continue to build solutions for a world where everyday, everyone is equal!”