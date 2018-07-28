Priyanka Chopra Introduced Nick Jonas to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Royal Visit

Priyanka Chopra reportedly introduced Nick Jonas to her best friend Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry during a recent visit to the couple’s country home.

The singer and the Quantico star enjoyed some time at the Royal couple’s house in Oxfordshire the same week Jonas popped the question.

The couple was spotted together in London on July 17, one day before the actress turned 36. Nick’s brother Joe Jones and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, were also seen in the city, enjoying a meal at the Italian restaurant Novikov, Us Weekly reports.

Additionally, sources told E! News that Markle was “very excited” for her best friend, Chopra and gave her approval.

“Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match,” the source said.

Another source confirmed that on July 20, the “Jealous” singer was shopping at Tiffany & Co. in London, seemingly buying Chopra’s engagement ring.

As first reported by PEOPLE, Chopra and Jonas took their relationship to the next level, becoming engaged after two months of dating.

Late Thursday night, Ali Abbas Zafar, Chopra’s director for the Indian film Bharat, announced Chopra was leaving the film in a cryptic tweet alluding to Jonas.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of [Bharat] & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her,” Zafar wrote. “Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

The tweet sparked rumors about the engagement, which turned out to be true.

A source told PEOPLE that Jonas is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source said.

The engagement comes just two months after the pair began dating in May. Jonas and Chopra have been spotted on several dates over the past few weeks, including a dinner in New York City, a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles, and even attending the 2017 Met Gala together.

The two reportedly hit it off last year and stayed in touch. Things started to move quickly after they introduced each other to their families. Chopra met Jonas’ family — including brothers Frankie and Kevin, as well as their mom Denise and dad Kevin Sr. — at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9.

Later in June, the couple traveled to India where Jonas met Chopra’s mom, Madhu.

Chopra hinted last month that something big might be on the horizon for her and Jonas.

“I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years,” she told PEOPLE in June.

Glad the couple got the Royal approval as well!

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images