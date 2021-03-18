Princess Diana and Burt Reynolds Longstanding Rumor Confirmed by Loni Anderson After Nearly 3 Decades

✖

After nearly three decades, a long-standing rumor about Princess Diana and Burt Reynolds has finally been confirmed by the actor's ex-wife! First speculated in 1993, Princess Diana sent a joking thank-you letter to Reynolds and his wife, Loni Anderson for keeping her out of the headlines for a while with their highly-publicized breakup. On Thursday, Anderson confirmed the story during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Anderson — best known for playing Jennifer on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati in the late 1970s — married Reynolds in 1988. They separated in 1993, around the time that Princess Diana and Prince Charles were going through a public scandal. Princess Diana apparently got a little reprieve from the non-stop news coverage when Reynolds and Anderson announced their split. When a fan brought up this old rumor to Anderson, she laughed, saying: "Yes, that's true."

The story came out during a segment where fans got a chance to ask guests their own questions via video chat during What What Happens Live. Cohen and the other guests marveled at the story but did not ask any follow-ups. Instead, Cohen moved on to another question about Anderson's marriage to Reynolds.

Both Anderson and Reynolds had been married before when they first tied the knot in 1988. They even adopted a son together named Quinton. According to a report by ABC News, the two split up over infidelity, when Reynolds claimed he had fallen in love with a cocktail waitress. After his divorce from Anderson, Reynolds was buried in lawsuits from the waitress.

This scandal was enough to distract the public from Princess Diana, at least for a time. Apparently, she had enough of a sense of humor about it to reach out to Reynolds. In 1992 and 1993, recordings of telephone conversations including both Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaked, fueling months' worth of headlines about "Camillagate."

Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996. It was a tumultuous story that spanned over a decade and still haunts many onlookers to this day. As for Princess Diana, she never fully escaped unwanted press coverage. In August of 1997, she died in a car crash in Paris, France, allegedly while fleeing paparazzi.

Public interest in Princess Diana's story has seen a massive resurgence in recent years, thanks in large part to the Netflix original series The Crown. It has been fueled this month by the premiere of Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which gave the average person another look behind the curtain into royal life. The interview will be available for free on CBS.com and the CBS app until April 6.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.