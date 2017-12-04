Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Will Likely Be Televised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 26, 2018, and lucky for all of us, the wedding will reportedly be televised.

According to TMZ, a source said that cameras will be allowed in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the wedding will take place. The camera will reportedly be a pool camera, meaning all media outlets can plug in and run their own broadcasts from there.

Brides adds that a statement from a spokesperson for Kensington Palace made during a press conference on Tuesday is a likely indicator that the wedding will be televised.

“The coupleof course wants the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family,” the spokesperson said. “They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved.”

The spokesperson added that the wedding, “like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding drew around 23 million American viewers, and it’s possible the next royal wedding will beat that number due to Markle’s hailing from the United States.

Harry and Markle announced their engagement in a statement from Clarence House on Twitter last week.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein