Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Establishing Second Base Outside of UK

Things have gotten bad for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the U.K. as they continue to battle with the media scrutiny and now the rumors continue that the royal couple may find a second home elsewhere. Since Meghan Markle left her role on Suits to pursue her relationship more seriously with the Prince, life has drastically changed for the California native. Prince Harry has made it very clear since they got married in 2018 and after welcoming their baby son Archie, he’s made it his top priority to put both of them first doing everything he can to protect them and avoid letting what happened to his mother Princess Diana happen to his wife. So, the U.S., Canada and Africa are all being looked at as a potential second homes for the new family.

“It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source expressed to PEOPLE. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

The couple opened up during their recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which found Markle revealing how long she would be able to tolerate the constant lack of privacy and tabloid rumors. “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging,” she said.

Although Africa is a rumored spot that they may call home eventually, for now, Harry stated that he isn’t quite sure how they could live over there full time right now with the way things are over there.

At the beginning of the month, it was announced that both Markle and Harry would be suing a British media outlet after their “relentless propaganda.” In a lengthy statement on their Instagram account, the couple stated that they have support for “media freedom and objective, truthful reporting.” However, due to “a ruthless campaign,” they are now taking legal action.

Since things have been so tense for the husband and wife, they will be heading to the states soon for a six-week vacation for some “much-needed family time.” They will be staying in Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles to spend time with her mom, Doria Ragland for the upcoming holiday.

“This would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,” the source stated. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too.”

It’s unclear whether the couple will stay in Los Angeles the entire time or if they’ll head north to Canada for a visit — a place that Markle is familiar with thanks to her position on Suits.