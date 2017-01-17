Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Chilling’ Together in London

(Photo: Twitter / @standardnews)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been quite the jet-setting pair recently, but the couple is currently taking a break from their travels and spending some relaxing downtime together in London, Us Weekly reports.

Harry and the Suits star are currently “chilling and enjoying lazy days together” in Harry’s Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace, a source said, following their romantic getaway to Norway.

Markle will soon be headed to India for two weeks on a charity trip with World Vision, and is currently enjoying her time in London, where she is meeting more of Harry’s family. The actress recently met Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, with a source previously saying Markle is “so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest.”

“Meghan’s been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway,” another source said. “Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. … They’re so in love.”

