Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: New Lifetime Movie Based on Royal Couple In the Works

With a baby on the way, a second movie produced by Lifetime will share the second chapter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s love story.

According to PEOPLE, Lifetime announced that a sequel to their 2018 film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, will start production at the end of this month. The new film will be titled Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal [title still in the works according to The Wrap] and will highlight the royal couple’s life after marriage.

According to a press release, the movie will pull back the curtain “to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first years of marriage.”

A+E’s President of Programming, Rob Sharenow, made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Los Angeles.

“Now recently we heard a rumor that our favorite overseas royal couple, Harry and Meghan, are going to have a baby and so what better way to celebrate than with a sequel to our hit film that will air this spring,” he said. “So I’m pleased to announce that we’ve officially greenlit a new film with the entire production team.”

The networks first showing of their love story — which premiered in May 2018, less than a week before the royal wedding — revealed parts like how the couple first met, what their relationship was like after their initial — blind — date, and how rocky their lead up to saying “I do” was for the soon-to-be parents.

Sharenow also announced that the characters who portrayed the royal couple, Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, in the first movie, will not be featured in the sequel.

“Unfortunately our original royal couple, Murray [Fraser] and Parisa [Fitz-Henley] are not available. So more news to come on who will take their crowns,” Sharenow said.

A premiere date has not been set yet.

Hopefully this time around, Lifetime will receive better reviews. Their first movie took a lot of heat after fans considered it a bit cheesy. Some had negative comments about the lion representing the late Princess Diana, while others were less than fond of how Prince William and Kate Middleton were portrayed.

Harry and Markle are expecting their first child together sometime in the spring but Markle’s pregnancy didn’t come without speculation. Royal watchers are pin-pointing every little thing about her from the way she is able to bend over, to how high her bellybutton sits on her stomach, some even calling her pregnancy a fake.

One thing is for sure, the couple will be moving out of Kensington Palace to seek more privacy when they welcome their little prince or princess. They’ll be moving an hour away to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.