Pop Star Reveals Engagement to Rocker

The singer revealed the news via several photos shared to her Instagram.

Charli XCX announced earlier this week that she and George Daniel of The 1975 are engaged on her private Instagram page. Several heartwarming photos were shared by the "Vroom Vroom" singer on her public Instagram account on Tuesday, in which she announced that she and the 1975 drummer would tie the knot.

In the photos with the caption "charli xcx and george daniel f— for life!!!," Daniel is pictured holding and kissing the Grammy-nominated artist, given name Charlotte Aitchison. Another picture also shows a small box with a ring between two mugs of green coffee.

Charli XCX also posted a selfie of herself in her car showing off the diamond ring to her private Instagram account Monday, per The Los Angeles Times.

Their engagement comes more than two years after the two British musicians worked together on Filipino singer No Rome's 2021 single "Spinning." The hyper-pop track paired the "Boom Clap" singer and Matty Healy's rock band.

"Boys" singer Charli XCX began creating social media posts of herself and Daniel about a year after the song dropped. Pictures in May of 2022 show Charli XCX and Daniel during an enjoyable "week off" when they participated in outdoor activities, painted, and hung out with friends.

In addition to photos from their time at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, the singer posted pictures from the events following the Brit Awards in 2023. Charli XCX, 31, and Daniel, 33, collaborated on the dance anthem "In the City," featuring Sam Smith, before they got engaged.

Not only did the English couple feel love for each other on Tuesday, but several singers and celebrities including the Japanese House, Hannah Diamond, and Kim Petras, also expressed their happiness and joy for the pair on social media. "aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! congratulations lovebirds!!!!!," Dua Lipa replied. "I cry," wrote the 1975 frontman Healy. The couple received congratulations from Muna, Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Arlo Parks, and Rachel Sennott as well.

During an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in February, Charli acknowledged that she was "so in love." She also said that being in a relationship with Daniels had influenced her musical process during an interview with The Sun in May. She explained that she learned from her boyfriend that "maybe it's cool to take some time and live in the music that you create."