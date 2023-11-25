'How I Met Your Mother' Star Reveals Engagement

After spending nine seasons trying to find "The One" on How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor is officially tying the knot. People reports that the actor broke the news on Nov. 15 during his sold-out show in New York City ahead of the release of his new album, Eulogy, Vol. 1. After performing the song "Brooklyn Girl," he explained to the crowd that he wrote the song after meeting his fiancé at his friend's "psychedelic" event. "In an unexpected twist, we're getting married," Radnor shared.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star has remained semi-private about his love life, but he has talked about her in numerous interviews. He told Page Six in 2022 that he was "very much newly with someone [who] I'm still with and continue to be very excited about." He also confessed to the outlet his fear of getting married, noting he's "always been scared of a bad marriage, spouses that were at odds with each other. So, there's something relieving about being able to play that out in a fictional context. Maybe it means you won't have to do as much of that in real life."

As of now, the name and other details surrounding the 49-year-old actor's fiancée are unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if Radnor were to keep that information on the down low. At least for now. It's clear that he seemed excited to share the news of his engagement, but might want to keep other details private for the time being, including making it social media official. There is definitely not any pressure, however, as he should be sharing details if and when he feels like it. Just the fact that he wanted to announce it at his show is more than enough.

This will mark Josh Radnor's first marriage. The actor was previously linked to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Lindsay Price and Friday Night Lights' Minka Kelly. While details about the upcoming nuptials are also unknown, hopefully, it doesn't get in the way of Rador's schedule. As of now, the only upcoming project he has right now is the comedy Ramona at Midlife. It's possible that now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, he could be getting more roles, but the wedding will most definitely come first. Radnor seems as excited as ever for this new chapter in his life. Congratulations to the happy couple!