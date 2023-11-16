'Laguna Beach' Alum Stephen Colletti Is Engaged

Stephen Colletti is an engaged man. The Laguna Beach star, 37, popped the question to his fiancée, Alex Weaver, announcing the news of their engagement Wednesday on Instagram. Embracing in a photo taken in a picturesque setting overlooking Rome, Italy, the MTV alum and NASCAR reporter, 27, leaned in for a kiss following the proposal. Another photo showed the massive oval-shaped diamond engagement ring that now sits on Weaver's left hand.

"Yes! Forever," the couple simply captioned their joint announcement. The comment section of the couple's post was filled with well-wishes, with Colletti's former Laguna Beach co-star Jason Wahler writing, "Congrats man!" One Tree Hill alums Jana Kramer and Bevin Prince also sent their congratulations, with Kramer adding, "AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both," and Prince commenting, "I am so so happy for you two!!!!"

Colletti, who famously dated his Laguna Beach co-star Kristin Cavallari, confirmed his romance with Weaver in August 2022. Posting a snuggly selfie with his future fiancée snuggled up on a boat, the reality personality wrote in the caption, "Magic hours are a bit more magical this year," adding an emoji wearing sunglasses for good measure. In the comment section, a smitten Weaver commented that she was the "luckiest girl."

Weaver, who is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, attended Clemson University before going on to serve as a host and reporter for NASCAR. She also acts as a pit-road reporter for Motor Racing Network. Following his time on Laguna Beach, Colletti appeared on One Tree Hill before going on to launch a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast with Cavallari called Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen in 2022.

While fans were hoping for a romantic reunion, Cavallari and Colletti insisted on their podcast that their relationship was purely platonic at this point. "I love Stephen so much and it's been so nice to have him in my life again – and we've gotten really close," Cavallari told Page Six at the time. "But no, I mean, you know, there's nothing romantic happening with us." In addition to the Uncommon James founder, Colletti was previously romantically linked to fellow Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad, and he also dated Hayden Panettiere for two years until 2008. His most recent public relationship was with One Tree Hill co-star Chelsea Kane, whom he dated for two years until their 2013 split.