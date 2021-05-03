Ellie Goulding Is 'Happy and Healthy' After Welcoming First Child With Husband Caspar Jopling

✖

Ellie Goulding came out singing a different song this past weekend! Ahead of Mother's Day in the U.S., the award-winning artist has officially become a mom after giving birth to her first child with her husband, Caspar Jopling. In a post shared Sunday by Jopling, the new dad revealed the news via Instagram Stories stating "mum and baby [are] both healthy and happy" alongside a smiley face emoticon overlaying an image of a floral arrangement.

Adding that he and Goulding were "extremely grateful," he went on to share that while he would never "address the public attention that comes" with his wife's job, he couldn't resist sharing this "magical and personal moment." Thanking fans for their love, he also wrote the new family of three would "really appreciate being able to enjoy" their privacy.

First announcing her pregnancy during the third trimester this past February, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer waited to share the news with the world, admitting to Vogue that she truly had "no idea" she was even pregnant while previously performing. "That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that's basically when we found out," the 34-year-old explained. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality."

Goulding went on to share how "becoming pregnant kind of made [her] feel human," adding how she wanted a "better word" than "womanly." She continued: "I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it." But while the couple felt all the emotions of expecting their first together, she called the circumstances surrounding the nature of the coronavirus pandemic quite an isolating and "lonely" experience.

"It wasn't something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on," she said, adding how the whole thing made her very "secretive" and "protective" over the details, especially as she experienced the lows of pregnancy with tiredness and morning sickness. "I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

While details about the baby have remained mum from the couple, Goulding told Vogue at the time that isn't interested in sharing the gender with the world anytime soon. "It's not a focus for me," she said. "We found out by default because we had a scan. [But,] it wasn't a thing. We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn't much more to it. Instinctively, the whole gender reveal is not my thing."