Ellie Goulding Engaged to Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is engaged to boyfriend Caspar Jopling after over one year of dating, with the couple sharing their happy news with an announcement in the Times of London paper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the announcement read.

Fans might recall that another famous across-the-pond couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, also announced their engagement with a mention in the paper.

British singer Goulding has been dating Jopling for around 18 months and previously dated DJ Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly. Jopling is a former British national youth rower who attended Eton and is now an art dealer for Sotheby’s in New York City.

The couple has kept things fairly private, though they were seen at a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City in October 2017 with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are themselves set to marry in the fall.

The Sun reports that Goulding and Jopling have moved in together and have been splitting their time between London and New York.

“The couple wanted to tell friends and family first and people won’t notice because her name is Elena,” a source said. “She’s over the moon and has never felt so happy.”

In a recent interview with the Standard, Goulding shared that she was “really, really happy” with Jopling.

“We’re really, really happy together. I’m loving my life at the moment,” she said.

The musician is currently at work on her fourth album and noted that her blissful state of mind isn’t always the best when it comes to writing.

“I am very happy but I do realize you need some darkness to draw on to create the best music,” she said. “But don’t worry — I’ve got plenty of darkness to draw on! There is enough going on in the world at the moment to get anyone down.”

While Goulding and Jopling’s courtship wasn’t the most whirlwind of romances, their announcement certainly isn’t the first celebrity engagement of the summer.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after what seemed like just over one month of dating, while Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rekindled their romance about one month before Bieber popped the question. A third as-yet-unconfirmed engagement reportedly happened between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in July, with Jonas reportedly shutting down a Tiffany & Co. store to purchase a ring for his betrothed.

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney