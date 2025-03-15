The Vamps drummer, Tristan Evans, certainly moves fast. He is officially married just weeks after getting engaged.

Evans, 31, got engaged to model Nikki Banner, 31 in early February. The couple is expecting their first child in April, as Banner revealed on Instagram in December.

Banner shared a video from the wedding on her Instagram, with the two of them saying vows and kissing. “2.22.25,” she wrote. “Best day of my life – with the love of my life. Officially Mrs. Evans.” According to Female First, Evans’ The Vamps bandmates, James McVey, Bradley Simpson, and Connor Ball, were in attendance. The ceremony took place in Banner’s home state of Maryland.

The model has been open about her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump in a post on Feb. 19 at 31 weeks. “Maternity is not just about carrying a child—it is about carrying a future, carrying love, and carrying the immense strength that pregnancy demands,” she wrote. “I truly feel for all the moms out there experiencing their own unique journey—because pregnancy isn’t always easy. I remember asking my OB about stress and anxiety, and she bluntly told me, ‘Well, everyone deals with a normal level of stress. There’s no such thing as a person who is completely stress-free.’ And that’s so true.”

It’s unknown when and how Evans and Banner met, but the two went Instagram official last May when the pop-rock musician shared a video of them on Instagram when they were in London. Evans also shared some videos from the wedding, including one of he and Banner dancing with The Vamps song “Wild Heart” in the background. “10 years ago, we wrote this song, and now it feels like the lyrics were made for this moment!” Evans wrote with the in-video captions as the lyrics, “Tonight we’ll dance, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.”

While the reason for the quick marriage is unclear, it’s possible they wanted to focus solely on their little baby boy when he arrives in just a matter of weeks. Plus, it seems like the wedding was as perfect as ever, which is really all that matters. The happy couple certainly has a whole life ahead of them and will be starting yet another new chapter very soon.