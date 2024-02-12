'Pirates of the Caribbean' Actress Separates From Husband After Decade-Long Relationship

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker have split after seven years of marriage. The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actress, 31, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, 41, confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that they had separated at some point last year.

"Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to coparent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends," their rep said Thursday. "They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family."

The Skins alum and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter actor first got together after meeting in 2014 on the set of The King's Daughter. They would go on to get engaged later that year before tying the knot in 2015 and adopting the surname Scodelario-Davis, as Walker's full name is Benjamin Walker Davis. In December 2016, the couple would welcome their first child, a son whose name they have kept private.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"Welcome to the world little man," Scodelario wrote on Instagram at the time. "We couldn't be happier or more in love with you and [dog] Arnie's loving his new cuddle buddy." In September 2021, The Maze Runner star announced she was pregnant with the couple's second baby. "I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit and flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realized that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in six months instead."

In January 2022, Scodelario welcomed the couple's daughter, whose arrival she announced on Instagram at the time. "You made it here little one," she wrote in the caption. "Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too." Scodelario and Walker last appeared in public together at the September 2022 London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.