This MTV Remake Was Branded ‘Most Dangerous Show for Children’

Skins (U.K.) is considered one of the most influential teen shows of all time, launching the careers of actors like Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kaya Scodelario. The gritty dramedy ran for seven seasons in the U.K. from 2007-2013, and even inspired an American spinoff on MTV in 2011. However, Skins (U.S.) was canceled after just one season and was branded the “most dangerous show for children,” completely failing to connect with American audiences and critics.

Skins has always been a frank portrayal of teens having sex, doing drugs, and drinking alcohol, but the American version really ruffled audiences’ feathers. At the time of the show’s cancelation, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there were several factors at play with the decision. Viacom executives ordered producers to “tone down” the racy series, especially considering the fact that some of the actors were as young as 15. Viacom was worried that the series would violate federal pornography laws, especially after a teen actor was filmed from behind running down the street naked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only that, but the Parents Television Council called for an investigation into the production as well. “In addition to the sexual content on the show involving cast members as young as 15, PTC counted 42 depictions and references to drugs and alcohol in the premiere episode,” the organization wrote in a letter addressed to the Department of Justice and U.S. Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

This pressure from the Parents Television Council caused many sponsors to drop their advertisements, including Wrigley, Taco Bell, and GM. “Wrigley has decided to suspend any advertising during MTV’s Skins as it was never our intent to endorse content that could offend consumers. Any ads that previously aired during the show were part of a broader advertising plan with the network,” a spokesperson told THR. MTV also addressed content warnings after there was backlash to a lesbian kiss. “We also have taken numerous steps to alert viewers to the strong subject matter so that they can choose for themselves whether it is appropriate,” the network said after the episode aired.

MTV’s marketing for Skins was also the most expensive in MTV’s history and included a website apart from MTV.com and several apps around the show. However, the viewership numbers simply could not justify the cost and controversy. The premiere earned a solid 3.3 million viewers and a rating 3.4 in MTV’s target 12 to 34 demo, but the second episode tanked by half, with just 1.6 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the demo.