‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Cast Reveal Their Worst Spoiler Moments

It’s July of 2014 and Dylan O’Brien is on stage to promote the upcoming release of his first Maze Runner movie.

An innocent fan steps into the bright, warm light surrounding the crowd’s microphone surrounded by similar folks who had slept outside to catch a glimpse of 20th Century Fox films. She gathers herself in the excitement for a well-thought out, “What was the hardest scene to film?” question aimed at one of her favorite celebrities.

O’Brien looks around for a moment, takes a breathe, and quickly tells her and the 5,500 other fans packed into the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H: “Chuck’s death.” Quickly realizing he had spoiled a major moment in the film months before its arrival, O’Brien shamefully hangs his head on stage as his face takes on a bright red shade.

Flash forward: 2018. The final installment of the Maze Runner trilogy is on the way in the form of The Death Cure and O’Brien has not forgotten the events of 2014’s San Diego Comic Con. “One of my most shining moments,” he calls it in an interview with PopCulture.com.

So, what was the worst thing cast of Maze Runner: The Death Cure has had spoiled for them? “Chuck’s death in the first Maze Runner!” O’Brien jokes, before more seriously revealing he had the ending of Pixar’s Inside Out ruined for him.

Beside him is Teresa actress Kaya Scodelaria, who is no stranger to spoilers, either. “I once flipped on the TV and saw the last five minutes of Gravity and didn’t know what it was,” Scodelario said. “I was like, this is beautiful, and it’s literally the bit where she lands back on earth so I’ve never watched it because I know that she gets back.”

“You kind of assume that anyway?” O’Brien questions. “Was she going to float into a black hole?”

Dexter Darden, who plays Frypan in the Maze Runner trilogy, may bear the worst experience of all. “I had it spoiled that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker’s father before I saw the movie,” Darden said. “Before I saw the movies. I didn’t see the first Star Wars until I was like 10 and then I became obsessed but everyone was always like, ‘Luke, I am your father,’ in middle school and I had no idea what it means.”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure certainly features an ending fans won’t want spoiled as it covers a tremendous amount of ground in its 143 minutes, wrapping up the young adult trilogy, once and for all. Maze Runner: The Death Cure hits theaters on January 26, 2018.

