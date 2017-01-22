Pink and Carey Hart Join in on the Women’s March

Pink and the family geared up to join thousands of men and women around the country for the Women’s March on Saturday.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Pink has her little guy wrapped around her chest, while holding a sign that reads, “Unity, Love, Equality, and a dash of nasty.”

Even 5-year-old Willow joined in on the protest with a sign that said, “I’m strong, I love.”

“We march together,” Pink said on Instagram with a picture of the family.

Hart even shared his own photo of his wife and son saying why he chose to join the march.

“Very proud of my wife, and it was really special to march in the streets with my family today…I think it’s embarrassing that government has a say is what my wife or my adult daughter does with their body. I’m a big believer in staying in your lane. Don’t like what I’d do or say? Don’t pay attention. It isn’t your business. So how about government stay out of women’s business?”

Other celebs also joined in on the marches that took place in Washington D.C, Los Angeles, New York City, Denver, Utah, and more.

Celebs like America Ferrera, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johannson, Ashley Judd and more all marched with thousands of men and women.

According to E! News, mom-to-be Lauren Conrad also showed her support in Los Angeles just weeks after announcing she is pregnant with her first child.

