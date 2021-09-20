Promising HBO Max Show Canceled

HBO Max has opted not to move forward with a second season of Generation, the teen dramedy that was the streamer’s first pilot to go to series. HBO Max announced last week that it canceled Generation after just a single season, confirming in a statement obtained by TV Line that it would “not be moving forward with a second season of Generation.” Per the show’s official description, Generation followed “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

In a statement confirming the cancellation, HBO Max said they were “very proud to have partnered with Zelda (Barnz) and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.” The streamer did not indicate what led to the decision to cancel the beloved series. In the months prior to the cancellation announcement, fans had petitioned HBO Max to greenlight a second season. A Change.org petition titled “help genera+ion get renewed for a season two” received nearly 1,000 signatures. The petition’s creator noted that the series “is a tv show that presents realistic exploration of modern sexuality” and told their fellow fans that “the potential of a season two is fully in our hands.” Signees praised the show for being a “good exploration of modern sexuality in young people,” with another person writing that it “is Queer show, made by queer people, for queer audiences. I love it so much we NEED more seasons!”

Initially premiering on March 11, Generation‘s 16-episode first season aired in two parts. The series concluded its debut season on July 8. Entertainment Weekly notes that the series gained plenty of attention not only for being the first HBO Max pilot to go to series, per Deadline, but also for being “a project made for Gen Z by Gen Z.” Zelda was just 18 when the show began and served as co-showrunner with her one of her dads, Daniel Barnz, who is the writer and director of films like Cake and Beastly. Her other father, Ben Barnz, served as another executive producer.

Generation starred Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, and Martha Plimpton. J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, and Sam Trammell guest starred. The series’ cancellation follows the cancellation of fellow HBO series Betty.