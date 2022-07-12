See Pete Davidson's New Tattoo Tribute to Kim Kardashian

Comedian Pete Davidson added another tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the reference to their time together on Saturday Night Live in a new photo she shared on Instagram Monday. Davidson, 28, got the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" tattoed on his collarbone.

The tattoo is a reference to the "Jasmine and Aladdin" sketch during Kardashian's SNL episode, which aired in October 2021. The sketch featured Davidson and Kardashian kissing as Davidson's Aladdin tried to take his relationship with Jasmine to the next step. Kardashian opened up about the sketch during an episode of The Kardashians.

"When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kardashian, 41, said on the show, notes E! News. "And I was like, 'Oh s—, maybe I just need to try something different.'" Davidson skipped the SNL afterparty, but Kardashian didn't let that stop her. She asked a producer for Davidson's number. "I text him," Kardashian recalled. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.'...I was just basically DTF."

Kardashian shared the new photos with Davidson on the same day Hulu released the Season 2 trailer for The Kardashians. The trailer includes a scene where Kardashian announces she has a new boyfriend and is "just having a really good time." The scene may have been filmed around the time Davidson and Kardashian made their relationship official in November 2021. Months early, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Although The Kardashians Season 2 will include Kardashian introducing Davidson as her boyfriend, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star did make an appearance in the first season. He popped up for a post-credits scene for the finale. The scene showed Kardashian introducing Davidson to her longtime audio editor. "She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina," Kardashian said. "More than me?" Davidson asked. "Not more than you... but she's probably seen it," Kardashian added before the audio editor said she had not seen Kardashian's private parts.

The Kardashians Season 2 will debut on Hulu on Sept. 22. Showrunner Danielle King recently told Deadline there is no effort to push Davidson to be on the show. "Whether we have in-depth storylines, that's entirely up to him...that's entirely a conversation between Kim and Pete," King explained.