Pete Davidson Makes NSFW Joke About Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson didn't take too long letting his presence be known on The Kardashians, making his first appearance during the Hulu reality series' finale. While he doesn't appear in the flesh, he does bring his comedic sensibilities off-camera with Kim Kardashian.

During a post-credits scene on the Hulu series, Davidson is heard off-camera as Kardashian wraps up a confessional and wants the SNL alum to meet her longtime audio editor. "Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina," Kardashian says to Davidson, setting him up perfectly with his response. "More than me?"

Kardashian doesn't brush it off either. "Not more than you," she responds. "But she's probably seen it." The reality star continues on a bit after Paxy responds that she's never had the privilege. "You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet."

Davidson has not appeared on the reality series to this point and didn't film anything according to reports ahead of the Hulu series' premiere. According to Page Six, He has also reportedly had people in his circle advise against appearing on the series.

"His career has taken off, what does he need this for?" a source told the outlet. "It's a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man."

Luckily another source noted Davidson has not been pressured to appear on the series, noting that he could happen to appear in the show but he's not going to become a fixture. He will also be quite busy with his own series and any number of film projects coming up, hot on the heels of his exit from Saturday Night Live. He used his exit to joke about as much.

"Yeah, I never imagined this would be my life. Look at me when I started here. I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now, everyone knows I'm white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work," Davidson said during his final appearance.