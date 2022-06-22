Kim Kardashian Stops 'Tonight Show' Interview to Scold Her Kids in the Audience

Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she pulled mommy duty at the same time. While talking to the host, her two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, could be heard in the audience, as Entertainment Tonight noted. In a rather relatable moment, Kardashian paused the interview to give her children a bit of a scolding.

Kardashian was in the midst of discussing her appearance on Saturday Night Live. She let it slip that she never realized that Jimmy Fallon used to be a cast member on the sketch comedy series. The reality star explained that she was at dinner and seated near Will Ferrell, who mentioned that he saw her appearance on SNL. Kardashian also did not know that the cowbell aficionado was once on SNL and had to ask her boyfriend, now-former SNL cast member Pete Davidson, for a history of the series. As she was explaining her lack of SNL cast member knowledge, Fallon remarked that he could hear kids. At that point, Kardashian turned around and told Saint and Psalm, "Guys, can you stop? This is your first time at work with me, please."

Kardashian continued, "My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise. Guys, this is your first time at work with me, don't mess this up, come on!" The camera then panned to the audience, where her two children were sitting off to the side. The Kardashians star then tried to get back into the conversation with Fallon and began to recount North's birthday party. But, she soon turned around again in order to give her kids a piece of her mind.

"Guys, seriously. You gotta go!" Kardashian said. Ultimately, Psalm did leave the audience, but Saint stuck around to watch his mom's interview. While they didn't have any other issues during the taping, Kardashian's kids were also on the rowdy side when they were traveling in New York City on the same day of her Tonight Show appearance. During an Instagram Live session, Kardashian urged Psalm to say hi to everyone. Saint had a different idea as he said, "Hi, weirdos!" This immediately prompted Kardashian to tell her son, "Hey, stop it!"

Saint's antics didn't stop there. He went on to say, "If you're watching this, I hate you!" Kardashian, naturally, wasn't pleased with the situation and urged her son to stop playing around. Psalm even parroted what his older brother said, leading the reality star to lament, "Look what you're teaching him." Based on their time on The Tonight Show that seemingly took place on the same day, it appears as though the Kardashian-West family was in quite the silly mood on Tuesday.