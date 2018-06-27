Pete Davidson Asks ‘Queer Eye’ Star to Dress Him for Ariana Grande Wedding

Pete Davidson knows how to collaborate, reportedly reaching out to Queer Eye‘s Tan France for help dressing himself for his wedding to Ariana Grande.

Davidson and Grande have taken the world by storm with their whirlwind engagement. Within a month of dating, the Saturday Night Live star and the pop singing sensation agreed to spend the rest of their lives together. Their wedding will be no small affair, and according to a report by Page Six, France will have a hand in it.

France spoke freely about how he was contacted by Davidson, whom he seemed delighted to be able to work with.

“He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes,” he said simply. France confirmed that he will “absolutely” be involved in everything the 24-year-old comedian wears on his wedding day. This comes only a few days after France teased a shopping trip with Davidson during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

On the show, France congratulated Grande and Davidson on their engagement, adding that he “just went shopping with [Davidson] a couple of days ago.”

“I’m very, very, happy for them. I couldn’t be more happy,” he added to Andy Cohen. “I think if anybody finds love, that’s amazing. I will always support that.”

France and Davidson showed that they could work well together back in March, when they went shopping together. They recorded something of a microcosm of a Queer Eye episode, with France helping Davidson pick out items in Saks and lightly mocking his fashion sense, which Davidson described as “guido trash.”

At the time, Davidson said that he was looking for a more mature wardrobe to impress his then-girlfriend, Cazzie David, and her family.

“I would go for this instead if you’re going out, and taking your girlfriend out,” France said, indicating a jacket.

“Yeah, that’s what I need,” Davidson said. “Because she has, like, a cool family, and they all dress nice, and I have, you know, a f—ing Super Mario Brothers t-shirt on.”

France advised Davidson against some of the brighter colors in his garish wardrobe.

“That’s not the way to win them over. Again, we want to keep the girlfriend,” he said at the time.

Davidson was likely hoping to impress David’s father, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David.

Davidson and David were in an on-again-off-again relationship for many years, which officially ended very shortly before he began seeing Grande.